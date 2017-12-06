SUSPICIOUS: Police need help identifying 4-year-old's remains found on Cleveland's west side

Nearly three months after the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed remains found on Cleveland's West Side were human, authorities are releasing new details in the case.

They have identified the remains as that of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September, and now authorities are asking for help identifying him.

The victim's exact cause of death is unknown, but the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said the manner is "extremely suspicious."

The discovery was made by a landscaper on Sept. 20 in the back yard of 12902 Longmead Ave., just off of West 130th Street.

It's believed the remains had been in that bag for months, meaning the 4-year-old would have gone missing in spring or early summer.

“The main thing here is that we want to identify this young child and find out what happened to him, and I think the family or relative may not know that this has actually happened deserves to know what happened to this child,” Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson described the boy as being about four years old, who appears to have been active and healthy – with no signs of malnutrition.

Authorities wanted to make it clear that if anyone submits DNA for a possible match to the boy, that it will only be used for that purpose, it won’t be used for anything else like legal proceedings.

It is rare for the medical examiner's office to ask the public for help with identification.

Gilson said in his seven years in the office they’ve only been unable to identify one person.

The race of the boy is undetermined.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Investigative Unit, 216-721-5610, press option No.1, CPD's Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

