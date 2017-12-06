Convicted drug dealer hired to score Ohio medical marijuana applications

The Ohio Department of Commerce, which will oversee the state's Medical Marijuana Control Program, hired a convicted drug dealer to grade applications for licenses to grow medical marijuana.

Court records in Snyder County, Pa. show that Trevor C. Bozeman pleaded guilty in 2005 to possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced to three years probation for the conviction.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor released a statement regarding Bozeman's position, which she considers controversial, in the Medical Marijuana Control Program:

"I am deeply concerned about today's news regarding the Ohio Department of Commerce's process for awarding marijuana cultivator provisional licenses. As a mother who has struggled with addiction in my own family, I am outraged that a convicted drug dealer played a major role in determining who was suitable to receive a license. At a minimum, the integrity of the process has been called into question and it is unconscionable to imagine that this process would be allowed to continue until we have a full reckoning. As Lt. Governor, I demand that we take a step back and freeze the awarding of the licenses until all of the facts have come to light."

Bozeman, one of three employees hired by the state to score the applications, is being paid up to $150,000 for the position.

