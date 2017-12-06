82-year-old former school bus driver guilty of slapping man

An 82-year-old former school bus driver pleaded no contest Wednesday in Avon Lake Municipal Court to smacking a man while on his route this past August.

Robert Schmidt worked for the Sheffield-Sheffield Lake School district.

On Aug. 29, Schmidt hit a man through a bus window after he dropped off two students at their bus stop.

Schmidt and the man were arguing over whether Schmidt used the bus emergency lights and signs when stopped.

Two children witnessed the altercation.

Schmidt was relieved of his duties immediately after the incident.

Sheffield Village police first charged Schmidt with assault, but in court Wednesday morning Schmidt plead to the lesser charge of disorderly conduct.

He was given a $100.00 fine and a 10 day suspended jail sentence.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.