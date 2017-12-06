Donald Trump presidential banner stopping traffic in Ohio City

A series of presidential banners is stopping traffic in Ohio City.

The banners are displayed near West 20th Street & Lorain Avenue.

The displays are the faces of mostly U.S. Presidents, including President Donald Trump.

All of the banners have a quote underneath the faces.

"Remember, remember always, that all of us, and you and I especially, are descended from immigrants and revolutionists," Franklin D. Roosevelt said.

"Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power," Abraham Lincoln said.

President Trump's quote says: "Grab 'em by the %#@&!"

Real estate developer Andrew Brickman says he wasn't trying to be political when he put the signs up, he just wanted to start a dialogue.

"A lack of discourse, a lack of willingness to acknowledge that there are two sides, lack of people willing to engage with people who have might hold different view points," Brickman said.

The banners have been a talker since they went up late last week and there's mixed reaction from the neighbors about President Trump's quote.

"Everybody else is talking about important things in life and well, this is outrageous yes," one man said.

"He talks off the cuff, you know, he doesn't think before he speaks but I agree with what he's doing," said a woman who did not want to be identified.

Brickman said he hopes people keep the conversations going.

"If you notice on the banner that we've got Republicans, we've got Democrats, we've got non politicians, we've got Federalists so we have a wide range of people, that's what this country is made up of and that's why it's the greatest country in the world," Brickman said.

