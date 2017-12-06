Ugly Sweater Contest

The Holiday Season is here and so are the Ugly Sweaters!

Bring on the ugly! Get your hideous, most horrendous holiday sweater out and celebrate this holiday season.

Submit a picture of you in your ugly sweater and you could be one of five lucky winners.

5 Winners will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card to Milano Mens Wear.

Click Here To Enter ~ Submit your Ugly Sweater picture and register to win!

Official Promotion Rules