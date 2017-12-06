Man pleads guilty to stabbing stepfather to death at his Strongsville home

A guilty plea Wednesday morning from a deadly domestic violence incident in Strongsville.

Timothy Bene, 33, pleaded guilty to stabbing to death his 50-year-old stepfather on Feb. 3.

Bene pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Dean Vastartis was killed inside his Sprague Road home.

Strongsville police say Bene and Vastartis were having an argument, when Bene stabbed him several times.

Bene's mom called 911 and EMS transported Vastartis to Southwest General Hospital, where he died.

Bene fled the scene and was arrested several days later in Ashland.

Bene's girlfriend, Courtney Heckman, is also charged in connection with the murder. She did not enter a plea Wednesday.

Bene will be sentenced on Jan. 18.

