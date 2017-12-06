How to cope with Holiday Stress

The holidays are such a build-up; from the expectations to the stress of making sure everything is perfect. (Source WOIO)

“For more people than you would imagine, it is tough. You don't have to have a diagnosis to struggle during the holiday season. You can just be overwhelmed,” CEO of the Alcohol Drug and Mental Health Board of Cuyahoga County Valeria Harper said.



At ADAMHS they know just how hard the holidays can be on anyone.



“It is difficult,” ADAMHS program coordinator Paul Fitzpatrick said.



Fitzpatrick has been a recovering addict for 20 years now and has one big suggestion for everyone.



“Moderation and take a moment to think before you act,” Fitzpatrick said.



The ADAMHS board put out this pamphlet with ideas and suggestions about how to keep the holidays jolly.

Don't expect more from others than you are willing to give yourself.

Take advantage of things available that do not cost money.

Don't compare yourself to others.

Count your blessings.



“Don't drink too much, don't eat too much, don't try to spend too much,” Harper said.



Bottom line, go out and be with friends and family, just don't overdo it.

If you need help, you can reach out to ADAMHS 24-hour Mental Health and Addiction Hotline 216-623-6888

United Way’s First Call for Help – 211

Text “4Hope” to 741741 for 24-hour help via text.

Crisis Chat is available at www.adamhscc.org.

