Browns linebacker Collins recovering from knee surgery

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins is recovering from right knee surgery performed two weeks ago.

Collins tore a medial collateral ligament in his knee on Nov. 12, ending his season. The former Pro Bowler with New England got hurt when his knee got twisted while he was returning an interception during the first quarter of a loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Browns said Collins, who also missed three games this season with a concussion, had surgery in Florida and is expected to make a full recovery. The Browns signed him to a $50 million contract during the offseason and view Collins as one of their defensive cornerstones.

Collins had 31 tackles, a sack, forced a fumble and had an interception in six games this season.

The team did not disclose that Collins had the operation until media members inquired about his status after he was in the locker room on Wednesday with crutches and his leg immobilized.

