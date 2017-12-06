LeBron James' championship sneakers, rare DeLorean included in new Cleveland history exhibit

From Moses Cleaveland's pipe and tobacco pouch from 1796 to LeBron James' sneakers from the 2016 championship season, the "Cleveland Starts Here" exhibit covers over 200 years of Cleveland history.

Our tour guide is Cleveland History Center Director and self-proclaimed Clevelander Angie Lowrie.

"It celebrates all of the bumps and trials and happenings that brought us to where we are," said Lowrie.

The happenings included in the exhibit highlight a strong history of manufacturing and innovation like the first DeLorean off the assembly line.

"It was created by John DeLorean. His brother and his nephew lived here in Cleveland. So, John spent some time here. When the DeLorean was at its peak in sales, Cleveland was a leader in selling this car," added Lowrie.

There's a football from a time when Cleveland was also a "leader" in football.

"It is a Cleveland Browns championship football when the Browns beat the Yankees in the 1946 All-American Football Conference Championship," said Lowrie.

As soon as you enter the room, you can't help but notice the gigantic Chief Wahoo towering over the exhibit. The sign was part of Municipal Stadium.

There are also some surprises along the way. Who knew Prince Charles visited Cleveland in 1977? There are goblets from the dinner Prince Charles attended, coincidentally, in the same building as the exhibit.

Or, did you know that Clevelanders designed and built a Lunar Descent Engine that helped NASA astronauts land on the moon?

There are also cool interactive displays inside the exhibit. One allows you to touch one of 13 "hotspots" around Cleveland. By clicking on a place like Public Square, you compare what Public Square looks like today to what Public Square has looked like over the years, going all the way back to the late 1700s.

At the end of the day, what the exhibit celebrates most are the people of Cleveland, from the celebrities like Dr. Oz, Halle Berry and Drew Carey to the non-celebs who've loved this city that's now being called one of the best places in the world to visit.

The "Cleveland Starts Here" exhibit has no end. It is a permanent part of the Cleveland History Center, with close to 900 items that will be rotated.

Visit the Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society for more information.

