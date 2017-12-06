BBB warning customers about t-shirt company that doesn't deliver merchandise

The Better Business Bureau sent out a warning Wednesday about a Cleveland t-shirt and decal company that fails to send out paid orders.

Officials with the BBB say Irockdecals.com is owned by Terry Myers and has an "F" rating.

According to the BBB, the first complaint about Irockdecals.com came in June of 2017 and others quickly followed.

Every complaint said the company notified them the orders were shipped, but shipments never arrived and customers were unable to contact the business by phone or email.

The company has also failed to respond to the BBB and the address for Irockdecals.com comes back to a Parma hotel.

Officials add Myers is also the person behind 8bitthis.com, another t-shirt and decal company. That company racked up a total of 53 complaints from consumers who never got their orders.

8biththis.com has since stopped operating.

