Vet kills self as police serve search warrant

An animal hospital owner in Lorain took his own life Wednesday just as the Drug Enforcement Administration was serving a search warrant for records.

It happened December 6, at 8 a.m. at the Animal Emergency Center at 5125 Grove Ave in Sheffield Township.

Police say after they arrived, Dr. Craig Talbot DVM, 66, agreed to cooperate and led investigators to an office area where he told them he kept his records.

Once there, Dr. Talbot grabbed a handgun and threatened to kill himself.

Drug Task Force Units and two deputies from the Lorain County Sheriff's Office tried to talk him out of it, but Dr. Talbot refused to put his gun down.

Deputies eventually used a Taser on him, but the Taser had no effect.

After the Taser was used a second time, Dr. Talbot then fired his hand gun taking his own life.

The Lorain Police Department is investigating.

