LeBron James compared to Michael Jordan...NOT AGAIN

When you're the best basketball player in the league, it's probably a given that you're likely to be compared to other basketball greats.

That is the case with LeBron James.

Not a week goes by that people aren't making a connection between him and Michael Jordan, and this week was no exception.

While many fans may think the latest comparison is just a coincidence, others think it's downright eerie.

If you watched Monday night's game against the Bulls you'd know where I'm going. At one point basketball fans are saying LeBron stopped playing basketball and started imitating Jordan.

James was asked about it during Wednesday's shootaround.

His response, "I heard that. I heard the spin and the fadeaway. I heard about that. I also heard that I scored 23 on purpose because, it’s crazy. I don’t know. Yeah, I did it all because of M.J."

If you haven't seen it, watch for yourself and let us know what you think:

LeBron really went into Chicago tonight and imitated Michael Jordan in his own building. Wow.



(h/t @TitanicHoops for 1st look) pic.twitter.com/yCy13d8Try — Pettywise (@World_Wide_Wob) December 5, 2017

LeBron has always said he admired MJ as a kid and even wore 23 growing up and during his early years in the league.

The Cavs take on The Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. at the Q.

Hmmmm -- I wonder if he'll do any Chris Webber moves or imitate Wayman Tisdale during the game.

I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

GO CAVS!

