LeBron James compared to Michael Jordan...NOT AGAIN

For the best Cavaliers coverage in town, check out Cleveland 19 News on air, online and on mobile.More >>
For the best Cavaliers coverage in town, check out Cleveland 19 News on air, online and on mobile.More >>
The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.More >>
The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.More >>
Do you know of an event that we don't have? Send us your holiday event.More >>
Do you know of an event that we don't have? Send us your holiday event.More >>
A nationwide look at each state's favorite Christmas movie says a lot about Cleveland's beloved "A Christmas Story." Not only is it not the favorite movie of Ohioans, it's only number one in one state, Utah according to CableTV.com.More >>
A nationwide look at each state's favorite Christmas movie says a lot about Cleveland's beloved "A Christmas Story." Not only is it not the favorite movie of Ohioans, it's only number one in one state, Utah according to CableTV.com.More >>
Out of 400 kids across the country, Nolan Pastore, who attends Lake Elementary School in Stark County, was picked to be a reporter for the Scholastic Kids Press Corps.More >>
Out of 400 kids across the country, Nolan Pastore, who attends Lake Elementary School in Stark County, was picked to be a reporter for the Scholastic Kids Press Corps.More >>
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.More >>
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>