Akron Police issue endangered missing child alert for 14-year-old girl

The Akron Police Department has issued an endangered missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl.

Police said this is a statewide alert but it is not an amber alert.

Investigators said Annalys Clay is believed to be in danger.

Authorities said Annalys may be in need of medication and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Annalys is pregnant.

Police said a warrant has been issued for Louis J. Jakab, 33, North Royalton for interference with custody.

The police deparment said Jakb is with the 14-year-old girl.

Investigators said on Dec. 3 the girl was in her mom's vehicle on the expressway.

Authorities said Annalys started to assault her mother, her mom pulled the car to the side of the road.

Police said Jakab pulled behind them and Annalys got into his vehicle.

Investigators said they fled the area in an unknown model black Audi.

Authorities said this appears to be a planned encounter between Annalys and Jakab.

Police said Annalys and Jakab had a relationship in October.

Investigators said the two could be in a silver 2005 Cadicallac STS, possible plate of HAA8369

The Police Department is asking anyone with information should call APD at 330-375-2490.

