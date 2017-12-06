Cleveland Police investigating online videos featuring uniformed officers

The Cleveland Division of Police is currently investigating two separate videos posted online featuring men in Cleveland Police uniforms.

One of the videos was posted to Instagram by user glasshouse.xo, and shows a man wearing a Cleveland Division of Police uniform and waiving his middle finger while a song with the lyrics "f*** the police" plays in the background.

The man's face is covered, but his police uniform is embroidered with the badge No. 332.

Instagram video under investigation by CPD (Source: Instagram/glasshouse.xo)

The song in the video, "Always Into Something" by Massillon rapper Stalley, features lyrics about killing police officers and doing drugs.

While the Division of Police would not confirm that the man in the video is a Cleveland police officer, a photo posted to the same Instagram account shows Cleveland Police Officer Jovan Glass in a police uniform, also wearing badge No. 332.

The photo's caption reads "At the office" and features coffee and doughnut emojis.

The officer appears to be sitting in a police vehicle.

The Instagram user's page has been removed.

Glass's personal Facebook page has also been taken down.

We attempted to reach Glass for comment, but nobody answered the door at his home and our phone calls also went unanswered.

Glass was a member of the 136th Cleveland Police Academy Class and graduated on April 20.

When asked about the Instagram video, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said, "Yeah, I've seen it. It was brought to our attention and we're taking a look at it."

The police department has declined to answer if the officer has been disciplined.

The city of Cleveland's employee social media use policy states, "City of Cleveland employees shall not display at any time on any weblog or internet social networking site the City's uniforms, vehicles, equipment, bases, or facilities in an inappropriate manner."

The city's social media policy was last updated on Dec. 12, 2013.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia also confirmed to Cleveland 19 News that a separate video featuring another uniformed police officer is also under investigation.

A uniformed Cleveland police officer wearing badge No. 572 made a cameo in a rap music video posted to YouTube for a song by Cleveland-based musician Gwap Boy Rell.

The officer, who CPD has declined to identify to Cleveland 19 News, can be see escorting the handcuffed rapper into the Fourth District Police Headquarters.

Still frame from a music video featuring an unidentified CPD officer (Source: YouTube)

The music video also features Gwap Boy Rell sitting in the back of a police cruiser while rapping the lyrics, "shoot a snitch in the motherf****** face."

Cleveland 19 News also asked if the officer in the rap video has been disciplined.

The only official response from CPD was that "the matter remains under investigation."

