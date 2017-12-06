Can the Browns finally win one? 5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

The Cleveland Browns are still looking for their first win of the season. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Browns are still looking for their first win of the season.

This week the Browns play the Green Bay Packers.



The Kizer Connection



There must be a better one, between DeShone Kizer and Josh Gordon.

Kizer overthrew his top receiver, under threw him, threw behind him...wasting the most valuable weapon on the field.

Maybe the rookie quarterback had to get used to Gordon's 'gameday' speed, something you just can't simulate in practice.

We'll see on Sunday, because last week Kizer missed at least one touchdown with his incredibly talented receiver.

That connection must improve. Our Tailgate crew will break down the best plays to make this happen.



The Frozen Tundra...



Of Lambeau, er--scratch that--, First Energy Stadium. It's going to be so cold by Lake Erie, the Packers may actually feel at home.

But the Browns must used it to their advantage.

This would seem to be an ideal situation for Isaiah Crowell and the running game, but then again, we're 12 games in and Hue Jackson has yet to commit to it. Kizer was their leading rusher against the Chargers, and that's a problem.

Beanie Wells will weigh in on how to get the ground game going.





Timing is Everything



Especially when you're playing the Packers one week before Aaron Rodgers is set to return.

The future Hall of Famer may return from the collarbone injury next week, but the Browns will face Brett Hundley, and the former UCLA quarterback is no Aaron Rodgers.

Hundley has improved steadily, though, looking good against the Steelers in Week 12, and leading the Pack to an overtime win over the Bucs this past Sunday.

Still, he's thrown eight interceptions and only five touchdowns through eight games. The Browns secondary needs to finally turn some of these opportunities into big plays.





Getting Defensive



Speaking of the defense, their 'bend but don't break' strategy almost worked against the Los Angeles Chargers, as they held Philip Rivers and company to only one touchdown.

But field goals add up, too, and allowing Rivers to pick them apart for 344 yards eventually cost 'em.

Until the Browns' offense proves it can actually hang with an opponent for four quarters, the pressure is on the defense to shut somebody down. Bob Golic tells us how they can do it.





Game of Flinches



That's what I do now when I see yet another vicious hit. And I get it. Football is a violent game played by violent men.

It's always been a violent game. But there's a reason the photo of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Chuck Bednarik standing over an unconscious New York Giants halfback Frank Gifford is still famous 57 years later: it was a rare occurance in 1960.

Today, it's a weekly occurance, and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals took it to new heights on Monday night. Is it "just football", or is the NFL heading down a path that will eventually doom it? The Tailgate crew tackles that issue as well.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.