LeBron James scores 32 as Cleveland Cavaliers win 13th straight

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James drained a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left and finished with 32 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers tied a franchise record with their 13th straight win, 101-95 over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

James, who changed his sneakers three times, also had 11 rebounds and nine assists, helping the Cavs rally from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to remain unbeaten since Nov. 11. His decisive 3-pointer in the final minute was in the face of JaKarr Sampson, who had jawed with James earlier.

Cleveland also won 13 straight in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. The Cavs will try for the team record Friday at Indiana.

This one wasn't easy. The Kings gave the Cavs everything they had, but couldn't contain James in the clutch.

Zach Randolph had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Buddy Hield added 17 points for the Kings. Sampson grabbed 16 rebounds in his first start this season.

The Cavs trailed 78-73 entering the fourth before Kyle Korver, who has been brilliant down the stretch all season, drained three 3-pointers in the first 1:25 of the final period to give Cleveland an 82-79 lead.

The game was tied at 95 when James dropped a runner high off the glass. Moments earlier, he rejected at shot at the rim by Hield.

Then, with the Cavs clinging to their two-point lead and the 24-shot clock about to expire, James hit his fifth 3-pointer. James went 12 of 18 from the floor.

Flat and seemingly disinterested in the first half, the Cavs found themselves trailing at halftime.

With their reserves- led by Hield's 12 points - scoring 29, the Kings had a 57-48 lead at the break and were outworking the Cavs, who opened the third quarter with two quick turnovers and a technical in the first 40 seconds while falling behind by 14.

While Cleveland's win streak is impressive, James said he won't consider anything special until the Cavs nearly double it.

"Twenty-five," he said when asked where the streak needs to get to before becoming significant. "Because you're getting close to 33 (Lakers 1971-72), that's the all-time record. We ain't nowhere near close. We got close in Miami. We got to 27 and lost to Chicago."

TIP-INS

Kings: G Frank Mason scored a season-high 15. ... C Willie Cauley-Stein (strained lower back) didn't play after getting hurt on Saturday against Milwaukee. Cauley-Stein is also expected to sit out Friday's game at New Orleans and coach Dave Joerger doesn't know when the big man averaging 10.2 points will be back.

Cavaliers: F Tristan Thompson scrimmaged along with G Isaiah Thomas, who is nearing his debut with Cleveland after being sidelined with a hip injury. While it's still not clear when Thomas will play, Thompson, who has missed 17 games since Nov. 1 with a strained left calf, could be back in the floor in days. "I'll be ready to return when the front office and them (the medical team) say I'm ready to return," Thompson said, purposely being vague. "I gotta stay in my lane like LaVar Ball said." ... Cleveland has made at least 10 3-pointers in 13 straight games.

UP NEXT

Kings: Wrap up four-game trip at New Orleans on Friday.

Cavaliers: At Indiana on Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.