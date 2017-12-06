Kent State community mourns sudden death of journalism student

The Kent State University community gathered to mourn the passing of a senior journalism student who collapsed suddenly on Wednesday night.

Devin Moore died after collapsing while playing basketball at the university's recreation center.

A brother died playing basketball tonight... Life is entirely short, but I think he definitely lived the best one he could, glad I got to know a great brother in 8th grade, RIP Devin Moore, lost but never forgotten ?????? — Jared Williams (@Jarwilliams95) December 7, 2017

Following the death, fellow students and faculty gathered on the campus to remember Moore.

JMC student Devin Moore unexpectedly passed away tonight. Students gather around the K to remember him. pic.twitter.com/VRBf8mzeo3 — TV2 KSU (@TV2KSU) December 7, 2017

Eric Mansfield, Executive Director for Kent State's media relations, released a statement regarding Moore's death:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Devin Moore's family and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.as they grieve his tragic passing.

Out of respect for his family, we will provide no further information surrounding his death.

Support for Devin's many friends, peers and other students in the Kent State community who are grieving his loss is also available.

Counseling will be available for students at the University Health Services on campus.

