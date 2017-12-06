Kent State community mourns sudden death of journalism student - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kent State community mourns sudden death of journalism student

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Devin Moore (Source: Facebook) Devin Moore (Source: Facebook)
KENT, OH (WOIO) -

The Kent State University community gathered to mourn the passing of a senior journalism student who collapsed suddenly on Wednesday night. 

Devin Moore died after collapsing while playing basketball at the university's recreation center.

Following the death, fellow students and faculty gathered on the campus to remember Moore.

Eric Mansfield, Executive Director for Kent State's media relations, released a statement regarding Moore's death:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Devin Moore's family and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.as they grieve his tragic passing.
Out of respect for his family, we will provide no further information surrounding his death.
Support for Devin's many friends, peers and other students in the Kent State community who are grieving his loss is also available. 

Counseling will be available for students at the University Health Services on campus.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly