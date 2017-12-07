Federal law enforcement agents raid Cleveland City Hall

The Cleveland City Hall was the focal point of a federal law enforcement investigation Wednesday night.

According to Special Agent Vicki Anderson of the Cleveland FBI, investigators from several federal agencies including the FBI, IRS, and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, raided the city hall with the after-hours "authorized law enforcement activity."

Anderson says that additional information cannot be provided at this time because the investigation is under seal by a federal court.

Dan Williams, Media Relations Director for the city of Cleveland released a statement regarding the investigation:

"It is an ongoing investigation by federal agencies. While we do not discuss ongoing investigations we will fully cooperate."

