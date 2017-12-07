10-year-old boy, woman arrested for package theft in Mentor

A 10-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of merchandise in packages taken from homes in Mentor.

Police say the two were arrested Tuesday after a witness reported seeing the boy take a package off a front porch in Mentor on Jeremy Avenue and getting into a car.

Mentor police officers pulled the car over and found 21 packages inside, including marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say the shipping labels on the packages showed items were taken from other homes in the area.

Corey Whalen, 18, of Kirtland, is facing multiple charges including theft, receiving stolen property, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The boy has been referred to juvenile court.

Mentor police and the Lake County Sheriff's Office are continuing the investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.