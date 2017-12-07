IIHS awards 15 cars with 2018 top safety rating - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

IIHS awards 15 cars with 2018 top safety rating

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its list of the safest vehicles for 2018. This year, the criteria to earn a top grade was more difficult for automakers.

The agency tests vehicles to determine how well the vehicle protects its occupants in a crash and rates cars for crash prevention.

Only 15 vehicles qualified for the 2018 Top Safety Pick+, which is a drop from last year's results.

  • 2018 Kia Forte
  • 2018 Kia Soul
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza
  • 2018 Subaru WRX
  • 2018 Subaru Legacy
  • 2018 Subaru Outback
  • 2018 Toyota Camry
  • 2018 BMW 5 series
  • 2018 Genesis G80
  • 2018 Genesis G90
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC

Click here for a complete list of results from the IIHS safety tests.

