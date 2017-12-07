IIHS awards 15 cars with 2018 top safety rating

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its list of the safest vehicles for 2018. This year, the criteria to earn a top grade was more difficult for automakers.

The agency tests vehicles to determine how well the vehicle protects its occupants in a crash and rates cars for crash prevention.

Only 15 vehicles qualified for the 2018 Top Safety Pick+, which is a drop from last year's results.

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 BMW 5 series

2018 Genesis G80

2018 Genesis G90

2018 Lincoln Continental

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC

Click here for a complete list of results from the IIHS safety tests.

