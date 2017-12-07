Cleveland sports teams go streaking in 2017

The 2017 season for Cleveland sports teams has been a year of historic streaks.

The Cavs and Indians winning streaks are something to be proud of. The Browns on the other hand...

The Cleveland Cavaliers won their 13th straight game Wednesday night, tying a record for the longest winning streak in Cavs history. The streak started a month ago when they beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 7. The Cavs will look to break the team record on the road Friday when they play the Indiana Pacers.

The Cleveland Indians went on a historic winning streak during the 2017 season. The Indians won 22 games in a row, which set both a team record and an American League record.

Not all of the streaks are winning. The Cleveland Browns are trending in the opposite direction. The Browns are 0-12 in 2017. Dating back to 2016, the Browns have lost 16 games in a row. The losing streak is so bad, a "perfect season" parade is in the works if the Browns go winless this season.

