Shoplifter leaves naked 1-year-old daughter in store while trying to escape

A woman has been arrested in Stark County after leaving her nude toddler in a store restroom while she attempted to escape with stolen merchandise.

Alliance police say Mary L. Waguespack, 36 of Poland, tried to steal several items valuing less than $100 from a Dollar General in the 400 block of South Union Avenue.

Waguespack then tried to leave for the stolen goods, but she set off the alarm when she opened the fire escape door.

Police said she left her nude 1-year-old daughter in the store restroom during the theft attempt. The police report shows that the naked child ran from the restroom and around the store before being "corralled" by her mother.

Waguespack was arrested and jailed on charges of theft and felony endangering children.

Jail records did not provide information regarding what happened to the child.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.