Operation Blackbeard: 11 people arrested for firearms trafficking

Local and federal law enforcement officials announced Thursday that 11 people from the Canton area have been arrested and indicted for numerous firearms violations.

The investigation was called "Operation Blackbeard".

The 11 suspects, including Shawntez Block, were indicted on charges that include firearms trafficking and the illegal sale of a machine gun.

10 of the suspects were arrested Thursday morning, but Block, 45, still remains on the loose.

Multiple guns, bulletproof vests and a machine gun were confiscated.

Canton police and agents from the FBI and ATF were involved in the investigation.

