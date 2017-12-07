Hue Jackson will return as head coach for the Cleveland Browns i - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hue Jackson will return as head coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2018

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Head coach Hue Jackson. (Source WOIO) Head coach Hue Jackson. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam confirmed that head coach Hue Jackson will return to coach the team in 2018.

Haslam's statement came immediately following the announcement that Executive VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown has been fired.

Under Jackson's coaching, the Browns are 1-27 since the start of the 2016 season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly