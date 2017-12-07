Hue Jackson will return as head coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2018

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam confirmed that head coach Hue Jackson will return to coach the team in 2018.

"Hue Jackson will remain our coach and will return for the 2018 season but we feel it is necessary to take significant steps to strengthen our personnel department." — Jimmy Haslam pic.twitter.com/9lOMlhbSCW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 7, 2017

Haslam's statement came immediately following the announcement that Executive VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown has been fired.

Under Jackson's coaching, the Browns are 1-27 since the start of the 2016 season.

