Snowy Owl pictures being sent in from Northeast Ohio

Snowy Owls have been invading Northeast Ohio in what's being called a biological phenomenon.

After our first report on Wednesday people around Northeast Ohio have been sending us pictures of their encounters.

One Snowy owl is apparently waiting for football and has been hanging out at Strobel Field in Sandusky for the past few weeks. Cleveland 19 was sent a picture from Kevin Toms who is the Facility Manager for Sandusky City Schools.

Another owl has been calling the CSX rail yard in Collinwood home. Cindy Holt Buchanan sent a picture taken by her husband on Nov. 27.

Showing the owls are moving south in search of winter territory and hunting grounds, the Mayor of Rochester Village Cindy Kurpely sent in pics of an owl in flight. Rochester Village is about 20 miles south of the lake shore in Vermilion.

The reason that is significant is it shows once the owls rest from the long flight over Lake Erie, they are moving further south meaning sighting won't be reserved for those along the shoreline.

