Cleveland man dies of injuries suffered in house explosion

A 39-year-old man who was critically injured in a house explosion Sunday evening, has now died at MetroHealth Hospital.

Cleveland police say Jonathan Jackson was inside a home in the 4800 block of Quincy Avenue on Cleveland's east side when the explosion happened.

Rescue crews found Jackson suffering from third-degree burns in front of the home.

The explosion was so powerful, it blew out the windows on the first and second floors and also blew off the front door.

According to investigators, Jackson was living in the vacant home without permission.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.