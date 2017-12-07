Kent State community gathering Thursday to remember journalism student who died suddenly

A Beachwood High School graduate and senior journalism student at Kent State University died suddenly Wednesday evening.

Devin Moore collapsed while playing basketball at the university's recreation center.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Support is available for Kent State students and staff by calling University Health Services at 330-672-2487.

A gospel choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Kent State's Cartwright Hall, 650 Hilltop Drive. University officials say this is another moment for the community to gather together and share support.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Devin Moore's family, friends and Kent State students as they grieve his tragic passing," said Eric Mansfield, Kent State University Media Relations.

Moore was also a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., where he was named 2017 Man of the Year.

