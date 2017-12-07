Cleveland Browns, Marines to host toy drive at Sunday's game

The Cleveland Browns and the Marines are hosting a pre-game holiday Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The team announced Thursday that the drive will be ahead of the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy in support of the Toys for Tots program.

All of the gifts collected will be donated to kids in need in Cuyahoga County.

Members of the US Marine Corps and Electronic Merchant Systems volunteers will help collect items and monetary contributions at FirstEnergy Stadium gates as fans enter the stadium beginning at 11 a.m.

The Browns Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive is also part of Day 6 of the "10 Days of Giving" initiative.

On each day of "10 Days of Giving" from Dec. 5-14, Browns players, coaches and staff are holding special events and making special contributions to various organizations during the holiday season as part of the team’s yearlong commitment to education, youth football and inspiring others through the team’s signature First and Ten volunteering movement.

Fans who make a donation at FirstEnergy Stadium will receive an orange Browns #give10 wristband to inspire others to join the First and Ten campaign.

To launch the 2017 Browns Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive, Electronic Merchant Systems is holding a company-wide toy drive prior to Sunday’s game and has also pledged $5,000 in an effort to provide a memorable holiday to many children in Northeast Ohio.

Last year, the Browns and fans helped provide more than 15,000 toys to local youth during the holidays through their generous donations.

