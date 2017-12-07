Cleveland police looking for missing 67-year-old woman

Police are looking for a missing 67-year-old woman.

Tanya Lowery lives at 9411 Detroit Avenue on Cleveland's west side.

A family member went to her home on Thursday morning and found the front door wide open and Lowery gone.

The family member called Cleveland police around 9:30 a.m. and filed a report.

Officers say Lowery's son last spoke to her on Dec. 5 around 3:00 p.m.

If you have any information, please contact Cleveland police.

