Excederin helps Browns 'Perfect Season' parade hit fundraising goal

Excedrin is pitching in to help wrap up what's been a historically painful season for the Cleveland Browns.

The past two decades have been one headache for Cleveland football fans, but as the team eyes a historically bad 0-16 season, the most die-hard fans aren't hanging their heads in shame.

If you haven't heard by now, plans are in place for the Perfect Season Parade 2.0, an initiative being spearheaded by Chris McNeil.

McNeil is an all-around Cleveland sports fan who has built quite the Twitter following poking fun at the Cleveland Browns.

To help McNeil and other diehard fans deal with the pain of cheering for a winless team, Excedrin has signed on to sponsor the event.

The parade, a first-of-its-kind event, is scheduled for Jan. in downtown Cleveland.

"All sports fans have felt a team, game or even a single play-induced headache at some point. This season has been especially painful for Cleveland football fans. We want them to know we understand their pain and we're here to help," said Scott Yacovino, Senior Brand Manager, Excedrin. "That's why Excedrin is so proud to sponsor the Perfect Season Parade…supporting Cleveland fans' attempt to embrace the silver lining and excitement around celebrating an 0-16 'Perfect' not-so-perfect season. It's truly heartbreaking – and headache inducing – to watch your favorite team fall short, and we hope the headache relief we can provide will help make January 6th truly special."

Excedrin has made a nearly $8,000 donation to fulfill the event's goal on the GoFundMe page.

The page is still open. If you'd like to donate CLICK HERE.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.