Where were federal agents during a raid of Cleveland City Hall?

Little is being said about a raid of Cleveland City Hall by agents from the FBI, IRS and HUD after the close of business on Wednesday.

HUD's involvement points to an investigation of the city's Community Development Department as it is responsible for the planning, administration and evaluation of HUD funds flowing to the city.

It's tens of millions of dollars.

The department occupies a large portion of the third floor at city hall.

Director Michael Cosgrove answered no questions and stayed clear of reporters and referred questions to city spokesman Dan Williams.

He earlier issued a statement saying, "it is an ongoing investigation by federal agencies. While we do not discuss ongoing investigations we will fully cooperate."

In person he was less helpful only adding, "What's in the statement is what's in the statement."

There are boxes upon boxes of records at the department.

It's hard to tell if any were disturbed.

With no one at the offices after hours is seems clear all investigators wanted were records.

A month ago Tamiko Parker, the executive directors of the



Collinwood Nottingham CDC, was indicted for the theft of $223,878.

Thursday evening, cleveland.com published a story saying they had documents showing the focus of the investigation is the city’s Engineering and Construction office in room 518 of city hall.

According to cleveland.com, they received copies of the search warrant and a return and evidence recovery log after filing a public records request with the city.

Cleveland 19 News was unable independently confirm this information, but has requested the documents.

The Construction and Inspection unit is a division of the city's Capital Projects Office, and is under the direct control of Mayor Frank Jackson.

Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek told Cleveland 19 News that at times HUD funds flow between the CDC and the Capital Projects Office, which would explain HUD’s involvement in the investigation.

