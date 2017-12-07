Willoughby-Eastlake Schools invest in secret weapons to keep students safe from snow, ice

The Willoughby-East Lake school system is going the extra mile to change that and make sure that everyone is safe this winter - with the help of 2 secret weapons at the district's disposal.

You see this happening at the airport this time of year.

Crews spraying planes with a de-icer before takeoff.

A local school district is now planning a similar tactic.

As the snow begins to fall, people do as well.

"That's a real problem for our students and for our staff. Every year someone gets hurt walking into the schools," said Willoughby-Eastlake Schools Superintendent Steve Thompson.

The Willoughby-Eastlake school system is going the extra mile to change that and make sure that everyone is safe this winter.

The district has two secret weapons at its disposal.

"We discovered a product and an application device. A de-icer that's been used in states across the country," said Thompson.

It's a machine that stops snow from bonding to pavement or concrete, therefore preventing ice from building up.

"When the plows do come, they easily push the snow off the sidewalks or off the ground itself. There's not ice on the roads," said Thompson.

Thompson says these de-icers aren't only to ensure the safety of everyone in the district, but to also help them save money as well.

"It will ultimately save money for our taxpayers because we expect to put down anywhere from 30 to as much as 80 percent less salt on the ground," Thompson Continued.

It's also been said the de-icers are an alternative that may be beneficial to the environment.

"A lot of the salt does damage to the grass all around the roadways and walkways. It's gonna be really nice to not have to repair that in the spring," said Thompson.

The Willoughby-Eastlake Schools will officially start using the new de-icers Thursday.

