ODOT adjusts I-90 speed limit to 50 mph due to Lake County weather conditions

The Ohio Department of Transportation has adjusted the speed limit to 50 miles per hour in Lake County in response to icy and snowy conditions.

The 50 miles per hour zone will extend from State Route 44 to State Route 528 along Interstate 90.

*Speed limit reduction* on I-90 corridor through #LakeCountyOH for low visibility. Remember to drive for the conditions. Ice and snow, take it slow. pic.twitter.com/g7NGsLM2Cl — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 7, 2017

ODOT initially reduced the speed limit to 50 miles per hour, then announced a second reduction to 40 miles per hour on Thursday.

By late Thursday evening, the speed limit was adjusted back to 50 miles per hour. ODOT officials kept the speed limit at 50 miles per hour for the Friday morning commute.

Return to Cleveland 19 for more on this developing weather story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.