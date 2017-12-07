Where is the wealth in Northeast Ohio?

Northeast Ohio is home to one of the wealthiest cities, and the poorest cities in the state according to new data from the United States Census Bureau.

Data released Thursday shows that Pepper Pike has the third highest median household income in the state at nearly $187,000.

Pepper Pike is only behind the cities of the Village of Indian Hill and the city of New Albany.

The average median household income for the state of Ohio is just more than $64,000.

Northeast Ohio is also home to the city with the lowest median household income, East Cleveland.

The city's average household income is $30,466. The city of Cleveland has the third lowest average income in the state, at $32,455 and Ashtabula comes in sixth at $35,786.

Check to city where your city is,Cleveland 19 has included a chart of every city in the state with its corresponding median household income, with those in Northeast Ohio highlighted yellow.

