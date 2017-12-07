Tonight at 6: City Hall raid; Romona's Kids

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

The latest on the FBI raid at Cleveland City Hall.

More on the Browns shakeup!

And, tonight’s Romona’s Kids is a pint-sized superwoman.

See how she’s helping others.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.