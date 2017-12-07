Man dead after crash on Thornwood Avenue in Cleveland

The Cleveland Police Department said a man is dead after a crash at East 123rd Street and Thornwood Avenue around 4 p.m. on Thursday. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department said a man is dead after a crash at East 123rd Street and Thornwood Avenue around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the car crashed into a pole.

Investigators said the driver died at University Hospitals.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Authorities said no further information is not yet available.

