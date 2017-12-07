Romona's Kids: Little girl with big heart paying it forward this Christmas

Gracie Fitzsimmons, 5, is paying it forward during the holiday season. (Source: WOIO)

One of the things I've learned while featuring children as Romona's Kids is that you're never too young to make a difference in the world.

We found a local preschooler who's helping other children in need.

This week's Romona's Kid is from Saybrook Township, in Ashtabula County.

Five-year-old Gracie Fitzsimmons gave up presents at her birthday party, so she could be a superhero to other kids.

She's collecting toys and raising money for Toys for Tots Foundation.

"I wanted to help kids because some of them don't have toys, and they might be sad on Christmas," Gracie said. "I don't want them to cry." Gracie's campaign runs through December 15th.

Head to her Toys For Tots page to learn more.

