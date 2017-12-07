Did the New York Giants force the Cleveland Browns to fire Sashi Brown?

Fans of the Cleveland Browns might be wondering “why now?”

The reason might lie 450 miles east of Cleveland, the New York Giants.

The G-Men fired their general manager on Monday, becoming the first team to start looking for a new gm.

If another club fires their guy in Week 16, you can't wait till your club’s season ends.

When the other team is jumping in the waters a month before the season ends, you’d better get your swimsuit on.

Jimmy Haslam needed to act now if he felt New York would hire a candidate he had interest in.

The Browns obviously wanted John Dorsey, you have to wonder if Haslam felt the Giants would move to get him.

New York had not been linked to Dorsey by any NFL Insider, still, Haslam could have heard things, or maybe just felt the need to get active in case New York wanted to pursue Dorsey.

The Giants firing Jerry Reese may have been just the prodding Haslam needed to start his overhaul, even if there are four games left in the season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.