Plain Township: 18-year-old dies in crash; 16-year-old brother seriously injured

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Thursday, which killed an 18-year-old and sent a 16-year-old to the hospital.

The one-vehicle fatal accident occurred on Middlebranch Avenue NE just south of Mt. Pleasant Street in Plain Township.

A 2008 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling north on Middlebrach Avenue when the driver lost control around a curve and slid off the road.

The driver, Aaron Laudermilt, 18, of Canton, over-cut the wheel in an attempt to regain control, causing the car to skid to the opposite side of the street.

The large sedan struck a utility pole, then a large tree before slamming to a halt at a residence's front steps.

The front seat passenger, Kevin Laudermilt, 16, of Canton sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center by Plain Township Fire.

He was then transported to Akron Children's Hospital.

Both teens were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not expected to have contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.