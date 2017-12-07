Cleveland Browns hire John Dorsey as new General Manager

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday night that they've hired John Dorsey as the club's new general manager.

Browns name John Dorsey General Manager



Browns name John Dorsey General Manager

“Football is what I know, it is what I love, it is what I have worked my whole career at and I thrive on every element that goes into building a winning football team,” said Dorsey in a prepared statement. “I have spent a majority of my football life with two franchises that also have storied history and I think I have a feel for the mentality of the fans in Cleveland and what it would mean to recreate the success this franchise once had. I also have quickly realized how passionate Jimmy and Dee are about bringing a winning team to the city and would have not taken the job if I didn’t think the right ownership was in place. I am eager to work with Hue, his staff, and our personnel department and help bring us the success these fans so deserve.”

The news comes only hours after the firing of former Executive VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown.

“We are thrilled to have John Dorsey lead our football operations,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam in a prepared statement. “John has been immersed in the NFL for 26 years, won two Super Bowls, built sustainable winning football teams and is highly respected for his football acumen. We know we have a critical and very positive opportunity ahead of us to profoundly impact the foundation of this football team. Bringing in someone of John Dorsey’s caliber, his track record of success and his experience, significantly strengthens our opportunities to build a winning football team and that has been, and continues to be, what we want for our fans.”

Following a six-year playing career as a linebacker with the Green Bay Packers, Dorsey has worked in NFL player personnel for 26 years, including four years as the General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. During those 26 seasons, he has helped his teams to 19 playoff berths, 11 divisional titles, three conference championships and two Super Bowl wins, according to Browns' spokesman Dan Murphy.

