Lake effect snow and gusty winds will sweep through Northeast Ohio this weekend

Lake effect snow east tonight

Sunshine tomorrow but chilly

Alert day Saturday for snow

Lake snow continues mainly east of Cleveland tonight. Up to two inches of additional snow can be expected where the bands persist.

The rest of the viewing area will be dry and chilly.

Tomorrow we are in between systems.

The sun will shine, but it will remain chilly. We are monitoring a system for Saturday. This will be a snow event at first for everybody. Light snow develops from west to east on Saturday where a general 1 to 3 inches will fall.

The wind will whip up Saturday night and lake effect snow forms.

It will be a northwest wind this time so that more areas will be affected. We have an ALERT day on Saturday.

