Construction happening inside former Best Buy building in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons

Construction is happening inside a building that's sat idle in Steelyard Commons in Cleveland for years.

A city of Cleveland building permit, dated Oct. 9, 2017, gives permission to Aspire Fitness to change the space into a fitness center at 3506 Steelyard Drive.

The building was once home to Best Buy which closed in May of 2012 as part of a restructuring plan to save the company money.

Aspire Fitness, headquartered in Colorado, told Cleveland 19 News they're exploring opening a store in the Cleveland-area soon. However, they did not comment on a specific address.

"I thought it had no place being empty, especially with all the businesses that are here," said Angelique Patton who shops in the area often.

She’s grown tired of seeing the empty parking lot at the former Best Buy location. She thinks a fitness center is needed in the area and would do well.

"Fitness is very important," Patton said. "People can come do their shopping (and) go work out... Or work out and go do their shopping."

Aspire Fitness already has locations in a handful of states including Ohio. Centers are operating in Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo and Maumee. According to its website, a basic monthly membership is $10.

Patton herself is into fitness. She recently lost more than 100 pounds by changing her diet and exercising six days a week. She's feeling better than ever.

"Oh absolutely, because now I think I've brought my sexy back," Patton said.

Cleveland 19 News reached out to the city to learn more about the project. We're still waiting on our public records request to be fulfilled.

First Interstate Properties, which owns and operates Steelyard Commons, wasn't ready to talk. They told Cleveland 19 News to stay tuned for a press release.

