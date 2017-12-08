Snowmaking starts at Northeast Ohio ski slopes (drone video)

Tune up your skis and wax your snowboard. The 2017 ski season is about to begin in Northeast Ohio!

Thanks to the colder temperatures, the artificial snowmaking process has recently started at local ski slopes Alpine Valley, and Boston Mills and Brandywine.

Crews at all three ski locations started making snow late Wednesday night.

Check out the drone video overhead of the Boston Mills ski area in Peninsula, via Jason Roberts.

Resort officials say they are expecting to keep piling up the snow for the foreseeable future.

The man-made snow combined with the snow accumulation forecast through the next several days will likely mean that the slopes will be opening sooner than later.

