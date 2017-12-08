LeBron James buys second Los Angeles-area home (photos)

LeBron James just purchased an eight bedroom, 11 bathroom California mansion for $23 million.

The real estate resource website Trulia reports that the luxurious 15,846-square-foot home was built in 2017 and has stunning views of Los Angeles.

The home boasts a rooftop terrace, a theater room, wine cellar, cigar room, indoor and outdoor gyms, spa, pool, and other amenities.

Though the star is still rooted in Northeast Ohio, this is the second mansion LeBron purchased in the Los Angeles area. He still owns a $20 million estate that he bought two years ago in the same neighborhood

LeBron's other property in the Brentwood area was the target of vandalism during the 2017 NBA Finals. Police say somebody spray painted racist graffiti on the front gate.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.