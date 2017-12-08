Lakewood gas station slammed by Jeep during smash-and-grab attempt

A gas station was severely damaged by a car during an early morning smash-and-grab attempt in Lakewood.

Lakewood police responded to the Sunoco gas station on Bunts Avenue near Madison Avenue just after 5 a.m. Friday.

Police say the building was heavily damaged when a blue Jeep Patriot slammed into the front of the store during the attempt.

According to Lakewood police, nothing was taken from the store and the suspects fled from the scene.

There have been no arrests made in connection to the incident.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.