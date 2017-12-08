Overturned truck spills vodka on busy Pennsylvania interstate

A tractor-trailer carrying bottles of vodka overturned, spilling alcohol all over a busy Pennsylvania interstate.

According to KDKA, Thursday morning's accident closed an on-ramp to I-95 in Bucks County, which is north of Philadelphia.

Crews worked for hours to unload the boxes of Tito's vodka and clean up the mess left on the interstate.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries, according to KDKA.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.