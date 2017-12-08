Family of Ohio woman struck by bus sues RTA

Antoinette Peterkin was sentenced to probation for fatally hitting Kuendig (Source: WOIO)

CLEVELAND (AP) - The estate of a woman who died after being struck by a public transit bus in Cleveland has sued the transit agency and the driver who hit her.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Cleveland on behalf of Joan Kuendig's children says Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority driver Antoinette Peterkin was negligent when she struck the 69-year-old Kuendig in a crosswalk near Cleveland's Public Square on Dec. 7, 2016. The suit says the agency failed to ensure its buses were working properly.

The lawsuit says Kuendig was struck when Peterkin rolled through a stop sign. Keundig died 22 days later at a hospital.

Peterkin was fired, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vehicular homicide and received probation.

The lawsuit seeks a minimum of $25,000.

A GCRTA spokeswoman declined to comment about the suit.

