Crime alert: Rash of carjackings, gunfire reported on Cleveland's west side

Cleveland police are investigating a series of carjackings overnight on the near west side.

Four carjackings occurred within a half hour of each other between 2:34 a.m. and 2:59 a.m.

The carjackings happened on West 54th and Bridge Avenue, 3199 Berea Rd., 13901 Brookside Dr. and 4361 West 61st St.

Vehicles taken include a Chrysler Pacifica, a Hyundai Santa Fe, Honda Insight and a white Silverado Chevy truck.

One juvenile has been arrested.

The police radio crackled for a good portion of the early morning hours Friday.

There were serious calls like "Radio to 31 for a code of shots fired on West 54th Street."

It was a carjacking of a driver close to his own home where he had stopped at a red light. He sped off.

Less than five minutes later, another call came in: "We have a call for a male that was shooting from a vehicle. It was an early 2000s Silverado."

And so it went, much of it in a 30-minute window from 2:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

At one point a dispatcher is heard saying "And another update for you all. We just had a car jacking in the first."

A woman who pulled up to an ATM on Triskett Road got the scare of her life saying, "I woke up and I remembered that I didn't put money in my bank account to pay my bills."

The bank was only a block and a half from her home. It is a relatively safe neighborhood, but these criminals know no borders.

"It was a white truck," she recalled. "I think that might have been stolen someplace else. Yeah, the police said it was stolen first and then another car was stolen."

At the bank she had put her card in a drive-up ATM and was jumped immediately by men wearing ski masks. They had black hoodies on, making identification difficult.

"When I put my car in park it automatically unlocks, so they just opened up the door and put a gun to my head said get out so I just got out of my car. What goes through your mind at a time like that. Crazy. I just didn't want to die."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.