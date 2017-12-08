Weekend construction project to close I-77 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Weekend construction project to close I-77

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
I-77 closure this weekend (Source: WOIO) I-77 closure this weekend (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

An Ohio Department of Transportation construction project is scheduled to close a stretch of I-77 beginning Friday night and lasting through Saturday evening.

The overhead utility work near Broadway Avenue will force crews to block northbound I-77 at I-480 and southbound I-77 at I-490.

In addition, restrictions will be in place for motorists on I-480 and I-490 trying to access I-77.

ODOT says the dates, times, and closures are subject to change depending on this weekend's weather.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly