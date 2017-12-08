Weekend construction project to close I-77

An Ohio Department of Transportation construction project is scheduled to close a stretch of I-77 beginning Friday night and lasting through Saturday evening.

The overhead utility work near Broadway Avenue will force crews to block northbound I-77 at I-480 and southbound I-77 at I-490.

WEEKEND CLOSURE: I-77 NB/SB between I-480 & I-490 starting tonight at 8:00pm until 6:00pm on Saturday. Ramp closures as well. ALTERNATE: Jennings Freeway @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/rTUGNzJLuV — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) December 8, 2017

In addition, restrictions will be in place for motorists on I-480 and I-490 trying to access I-77.

ODOT says the dates, times, and closures are subject to change depending on this weekend's weather.

