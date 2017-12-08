Here's what the feds seized during the Cleveland City Hall raid (documents)

Documents obtained by Cleveland 19 News reveal what federal agents seized from Cleveland City Hall during a late-night raid Wednesday and shed some light on the scope of the government's investigation.

A search and seizure warrant was issued Tuesday afternoon for Room 518 at City Hall. On Wednesday night, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service and Department of Housing and Urban Development executed their search of Room 518, which houses the city's Division of Engineering and Construction, a part of the Mayor's Office of Capital Projects.

An evidence recovery log shows at least 10 different types of items were seized, including documents related a business and properties owned by a Khalil Ewais, a longtime City of Cleveland employee.

Ewais is the city's Chief Construction Engineer. According to his LinkedIn profiled, Ewais has worked for the City of Cleveland since 2006.

Khalil Ewais (Source: LinkedIn)

Federal agents seized documents and maps for a property owned by Ewais on the corner of West 61st and Storer Avenue in Cleveland. They also took documents related to Pioneer Engineering, a company owned by Ewais.

Ewais has not been charged in the investigation.

Contracts and invoices from Burton Scot Contractors were also seized. The Geauga County construction company has been awarded more that $7 million in city paving contracts since 2015.

Among the other seized items were City of Cleveland plans and contracts related to a project on Lorain Avenue between West 117th and West 150th, and forensic images of two computers and a printer in Room 518.

Special Agent Vicki Anderson of the Cleveland FBI says additional information regarding the investigation cannot be provided at this time because the investigation is under seal by a federal court.

Dan Williams, Media Relations Director for the city of Cleveland released a statement regarding the investigation:

"It is an ongoing investigation by federal agencies. While we do not discuss ongoing investigations we will fully cooperate."

